12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock moved upwards by 28.1% to $0.44 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Inuvo INUV shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock increased by 7.16% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.

DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 6.23% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 4.72% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.

Losers

Baijiayun Group RTC stock declined by 15.3% to $2.66 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.2 million.

Nvni Group NVNI shares fell 7.07% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.

Castellum CTM stock declined by 6.95% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI shares fell 4.19% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.

Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 3.81% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares decreased by 3.77% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

