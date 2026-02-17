Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Costamare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

The announcement from Costamare is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costamare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Costamare's Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare were trading at $16.94 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 119.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Costamare visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.