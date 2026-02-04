The Q3 earnings report for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Aurora Cannabis missed estimated earnings by -89.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.021 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $4.49 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.21 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Aurora Cannabis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.18
|0.11
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.24
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|63.79M
|70.88M
|62.04M
|57.57M
|Revenue Actual
|65.64M
|70.81M
|63.07M
|63.06M
