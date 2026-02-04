The Q3 earnings report for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Aurora Cannabis missed estimated earnings by -89.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.021 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $4.49 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.21 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Aurora Cannabis's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.18 0.11 0.04 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.19 -0.24 0.41 Revenue Estimate 63.79M 70.88M 62.04M 57.57M Revenue Actual 65.64M 70.81M 63.07M 63.06M

To track all earnings releases for Aurora Cannabis visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.