Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Aurora Cannabis missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $3.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.

