A Peek at Copa Holdings's Future Earnings

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Copa Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.00.

Anticipation surrounds Copa Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.74% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Copa Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.24 4.05 3.75 3.43 EPS Actual 3.61 4.28 3.99 3.50 Price Change % 4.00 4.00 4.00 -12.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Copa Holdings were trading at $123.67 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Copa Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Copa Holdings.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Copa Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $155.0, suggesting a potential 25.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alaska Air Gr, SkyWest and JetBlue Airways, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Alaska Air Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential 40.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SkyWest, with an average 1-year price target of $140.0, suggesting a potential 13.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for JetBlue Airways, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 96.36% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Alaska Air Gr, SkyWest and JetBlue Airways are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Copa Holdings Buy 2.83% $291.77M 5.91% Alaska Air Gr Outperform 22.59% $575M 1.83% SkyWest Buy 15.04% $251.85M 4.42% JetBlue Airways Neutral -1.82% $335M -6.11%

Key Takeaway:

Copa Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama, and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia, a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It derives the maximum revenue from North America.

Copa Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Copa Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Copa Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Copa Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

