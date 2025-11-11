Earnings Outlook For BioCardia

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BioCardia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

Investors in BioCardia are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at BioCardia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.87 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.59 -0.25 -0.61 Price Change % 4.0 -16.00 5.00 -14.00

Performance of BioCardia Shares

Shares of BioCardia were trading at $1.29 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

