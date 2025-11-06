Earnings Outlook For Ares Comml Real Est

Ares Comml Real Est (NYSE:ACRE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ares Comml Real Est to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Ares Comml Real Est's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.52, leading to a 0.48% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ares Comml Real Est's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.08 0.02 0.04 EPS Actual -0.51 0.13 -0.15 0.07 Price Change % 0.00 3.00 -5.00 1.00

Performance of Ares Comml Real Est Shares

Shares of Ares Comml Real Est were trading at $4.62 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.