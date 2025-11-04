What's Next: Albany Intl's Earnings Preview

Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Albany Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

The market awaits Albany Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.16, leading to a 23.63% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Albany Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.62 0.66 0.57 EPS Actual 0.57 0.73 0.58 0.80 Price Change % -24.00 -5.00 -6.00 -4.00

Market Performance of Albany Intl's Stock

Shares of Albany Intl were trading at $56.46 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Albany Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Albany Intl.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Albany Intl, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $63.0, suggesting a potential 11.58% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kennametal, Tennant and Hillman Solns, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 62.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tennant, with an average 1-year price target of $102.0, suggesting a potential 80.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential 78.16% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kennametal, Tennant and Hillman Solns, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albany International Neutral -6.20% $97.51M 1.03% Kennametal Underperform -4.94% $145.66M 1.71% Tennant Buy -3.75% $134.10M 3.17% Hillman Solns Buy 6.16% $194.47M 1.33%

Key Takeaway:

Albany Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Albany Intl is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Albany Intl's Background

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Albany Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Albany Intl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.2% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Albany Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Albany Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.