Centerspace Earnings Preview

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Centerspace to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Anticipation surrounds Centerspace's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.84, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centerspace's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 1.21 1.18 1.17 EPS Actual 1.28 1.21 1.21 1.18 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 2.00 -3.00

Centerspace Share Price Analysis

Shares of Centerspace were trading at $59.25 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Centerspace

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Centerspace.

The consensus rating for Centerspace is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $61.0 implies a potential 2.95% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NexPoint Residential, Apartment Inv & Mgmt and Elme, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NexPoint Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $34.5, suggesting a potential 41.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Apartment Inv & Mgmt, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 83.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Elme, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential 78.62% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for NexPoint Residential, Apartment Inv & Mgmt and Elme, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Center Neutral 5.39% $39.62M -2.16% NexPoint Residential Neutral -1.98% $36.04M -2.32% Apartment Inv & Mgmt Outperform 3.15% $29.57M -19.10% Elme Neutral 0.01% $35.70M -12.64%

Key Takeaway:

Centerspace ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. Its return on equity is better than two peers but worse than one. Overall, Centerspace is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

All You Need to Know About Centerspace

Centerspace is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. The company operates through a single reportable segment which includes the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and acquisition of apartment communities and conduct their corporate operations from offices in Minot, North Dakota and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A Deep Dive into Centerspace's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Centerspace showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Centerspace's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centerspace's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centerspace's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Centerspace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

