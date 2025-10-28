Examining the Future: FMC's Earnings Outlook

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FMC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

Anticipation surrounds FMC's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 5.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FMC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.09 1.60 0.53 EPS Actual 0.69 0.18 1.79 0.69 Price Change % -6.00 -8.00 -34.00 11.00

Stock Performance

Shares of FMC were trading at $30.63 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on FMC

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding FMC.

Analysts have provided FMC with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $40.0, suggesting a potential 30.59% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intrepid Potash, Mosaic and CF Industries Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Intrepid Potash, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 24.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mosaic, with an average 1-year price target of $39.3, suggesting a potential 28.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CF Industries Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $94.44, suggesting a potential 208.33% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Intrepid Potash, Mosaic and CF Industries Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FMC Neutral 1.17% $406.30M 1.52% Intrepid Potash Sell 15.18% $14.29M 0.68% Mosaic Buy 6.71% $518.60M 3.39% CF Industries Holdings Neutral 20.23% $755M 7.92%

Key Takeaway:

FMC ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit compared to others. FMC's return on equity is also higher than the average of its peers.

All You Need to Know About FMC

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

A Deep Dive into FMC's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: FMC displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FMC's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for FMC visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.