Earnings Preview For Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Booking Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $95.90.

Anticipation surrounds Booking Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $5.07, leading to a 0.4% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Booking Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 50.33 17.30 35.89 77.47 EPS Actual 55.40 24.81 41.55 83.89 Price Change % 0.00 4.00 -1.00 5.00

Tracking Booking Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Booking Holdings were trading at $5146.16 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

