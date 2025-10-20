Balchem's Earnings Outlook

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Balchem to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

Investors in Balchem are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Balchem's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.22 1.11 1.11 EPS Actual 1.27 1.22 1.13 1.13 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

Tracking Balchem's Stock Performance

Shares of Balchem were trading at $147.59 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Balchem visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.