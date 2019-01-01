Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Balchem beat estimated earnings by 25.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $43.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Balchem's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.90 0.88 0.84 EPS Actual 0.85 0.92 0.93 0.87 Revenue Estimate 198.17M 196.13M 185.44M 181.59M Revenue Actual 213.13M 197.87M 202.37M 185.66M

