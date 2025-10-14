A Look Ahead: Abbott Laboratories's Earnings Forecast

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Abbott Laboratories will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

The announcement from Abbott Laboratories is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.62% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Abbott Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.07 1.34 1.20 EPS Actual 1.26 1.09 1.34 1.21 Price Change % 3.00% 1.00% 5.00% 0.00%

Performance of Abbott Laboratories Shares

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were trading at $131.38 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Abbott Laboratories

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Abbott Laboratories.

With 10 analyst ratings, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $143.2, indicating a potential 9.0% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific and Stryker, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intuitive Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $573.0, suggesting a potential 336.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boston Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $125.85, suggesting a potential 4.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stryker, with an average 1-year price target of $424.33, suggesting a potential 222.98% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific and Stryker, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Abbott Laboratories Buy 7.37% $6.29B 3.58% Intuitive Surgical Buy 21.40% $1.62B 3.77% Boston Scientific Buy 22.84% $3.42B 3.57% Stryker Buy 11.07% $3.84B 4.20%

Key Takeaway:

Abbott Laboratories ranks in the top half for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the bottom half for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Abbott Laboratories: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

