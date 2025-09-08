What's Next: Cognyte Software's Earnings Preview

Cognyte Software CGNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cognyte Software will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Investors in Cognyte Software are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.67% drop in the share price on the following day.

Cognyte Software Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cognyte Software were trading at $9.005 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cognyte Software visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.