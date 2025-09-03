A Preview Of Endava's Earnings

Endava DAVA will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Endava to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Endava bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Endava's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.250 0.28 0.30 EPS Actual 0.43 0.385 0.33 0.28 Price Change % -5.0% -8.0% -0.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Endava's Stock

Shares of Endava were trading at $14.34 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Endava visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.