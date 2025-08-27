Dell Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Dell Technologies DELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dell Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21.

Dell Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.08% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dell Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.69 2.53 2.05 1.71 EPS Actual 1.55 2.68 2.15 1.89 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% -12.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Dell Technologies's Stock

Shares of Dell Technologies were trading at $130.99 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.