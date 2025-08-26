Uncovering Potential: HP's Earnings Preview

HP HPQ is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect HP to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

The announcement from HP is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 8.27% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at HP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.74 0.93 0.86 EPS Actual 0.71 0.74 0.93 0.83 Price Change % -8.0% -7.000000000000001% -11.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of HP's Stock

Shares of HP were trading at $27.5 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

