A Look at Intuit's Upcoming Earnings Report

Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12.

Anticipation surrounds Intuit's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.74, leading to a 8.12% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Intuit's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 10.91 2.58 2.36 1.84 EPS Actual 11.65 3.32 2.50 1.99 Price Change % 8.0% 13.0% -6.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Intuit's Stock

Shares of Intuit were trading at $701.03 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Intuit

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Intuit.

A total of 21 analyst ratings have been received for Intuit, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $827.33, suggesting a potential 18.02% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Salesforce, Adobe and AppLovin, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Salesforce, with an average 1-year price target of $325.34, suggesting a potential 53.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Adobe, with an average 1-year price target of $460.67, suggesting a potential 34.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AppLovin, with an average 1-year price target of $457.8, suggesting a potential 34.7% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Salesforce, Adobe and AppLovin, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intuit Outperform 15.10% $6.56B 14.81% Salesforce Outperform 7.62% $7.56B 2.53% Adobe Outperform 10.62% $5.24B 13.78% AppLovin Outperform 77.04% $1.10B 94.04%

Key Takeaway:

Intuit ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Financial Milestones: Intuit's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Intuit's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 36.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Intuit visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.