Insights Ahead: Alico's Quarterly Earnings

Alico ALCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.09.

The market awaits Alico's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $10.62, leading to a 3.94% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alico's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.93 -0.40 -0.25 EPS Actual -10.98 -1.20 0.19 -0.27 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Tracking Alico's Stock Performance

Shares of Alico were trading at $32.14 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

