Earnings Preview: Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics TVTX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Travere Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from Travere Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.88% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Travere Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.38 -0.68 -0.86 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.47 -0.46 -0.65 Price Change % 2.0% -7.000000000000001% 0.0% -3.0%

Tracking Travere Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics were trading at $15.96 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 97.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Travere Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Travere Therapeutics.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Travere Therapeutics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $30.5, suggesting a potential 91.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dynavax Technologies and GRAIL, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dynavax Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 94.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GRAIL, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 169.42% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Dynavax Technologies and GRAIL, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Travere Therapeutics Buy 97.54% $77.05M -89.72% Dynavax Technologies Outperform 34.21% $54.40M -17.04% GRAIL Buy 19.15% $-19.93M -4.32%

Key Takeaway:

Travere Therapeutics ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is the lowest among its peers.

Discovering Travere Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)-rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Travere Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 97.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -50.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -89.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 12.2, Travere Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Travere Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.