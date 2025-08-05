What to Expect from MKS Instruments's Earnings

MKS Instruments MKSI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MKS Instruments will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63.

MKS Instruments bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 4.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.96 1.45 1.07 EPS Actual 1.71 2.15 1.72 1.53 Price Change % 4.0% -7.000000000000001% 12.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments were trading at $94.0 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on MKS Instruments

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MKS Instruments.

With 8 analyst ratings, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $109.12, indicating a potential 16.09% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amkor Tech, Onto Innovation and Enphase Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amkor Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 74.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $134.0, suggesting a potential 42.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Enphase Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $39.79, suggesting a potential 57.67% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Amkor Tech, Onto Innovation and Enphase Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MKS Outperform 7.83% $444M 2.22% Amkor Tech Neutral 3.42% $181.90M 1.30% Onto Innovation Buy 16.50% $143.23M 3.33% Enphase Energy Underperform 19.67% $170.49M 4.38%

Key Takeaway:

MKS Instruments ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering MKS Instruments: A Closer Look

MKS Inc formerly, MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others, used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue.

Financial Insights: MKS Instruments

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MKS Instruments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MKS Instruments's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS Instruments's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MKS Instruments's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.61%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MKS Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

