Preview: Dana's Earnings

Dana DAN will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dana to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Dana bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.09 0.23 0.29 EPS Actual 0.13 0.25 0.12 0.31 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% -9.0% -5.0%

Dana Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dana were trading at $15.64 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Dana

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dana.

Dana has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $20.33, the consensus suggests a potential 29.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dana, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Dana are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dana Outperform -14.00% $220M 1.84%

Key Takeaway:

Dana's revenue growth is at the bottom compared to peers. Its gross profit is also lower than others. However, Dana's return on equity is higher than most peers. Overall, Dana ranks below average among its peers based on the provided metrics.

About Dana

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Financial Insights: Dana

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Dana's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.23. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

