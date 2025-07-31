July 31, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable BEPC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Brookfield Renewable will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

Investors in Brookfield Renewable are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.19 0 -0.26
EPS Actual -0.35 -0.06 -0.32 -0.28
Price Change % -2.0% 5.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Tracking Brookfield Renewable's Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable were trading at $36.6 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
