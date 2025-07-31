A Peek at Imperial Oil's Future Earnings

Imperial Oil IMO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Imperial Oil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22.

Anticipation surrounds Imperial Oil's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Imperial Oil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.84 2.18 1.50 1.42 EPS Actual 1.75 1.69 1.71 1.54 Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% -5.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Imperial Oil's Stock

Shares of Imperial Oil were trading at $84.3 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Imperial Oil visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.