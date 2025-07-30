July 30, 2025 4:02 PM 1 min read

An Overview of First Foundation's Earnings

First Foundation FFWM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that First Foundation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits First Foundation's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 1.99% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at First Foundation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 -0.54 0.01
EPS Actual 0.09 -0.17 0.04 0.06
Price Change % 2.0% -6.0% -4.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of First Foundation's Stock

Shares of First Foundation were trading at $4.93 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for First Foundation visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
