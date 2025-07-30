What's Next: Laureate Education's Earnings Preview

Laureate Education LAUR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Laureate Education to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

The announcement from Laureate Education is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.99% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Laureate Education's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 0.42 0.16 0.63 EPS Actual -0.13 0.62 0.56 0.83 Price Change % 8.0% -7.000000000000001% -2.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education were trading at $22.97 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Laureate Education

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Laureate Education.

Analysts have given Laureate Education a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $24.0, indicating a potential 4.48% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Adtalem Glb Education, Grand Canyon Education and Coursera, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Adtalem Glb Education, with an average 1-year price target of $137.33, suggesting a potential 497.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Grand Canyon Education, with an average 1-year price target of $214.0, suggesting a potential 831.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Coursera, with an average 1-year price target of $12.07, suggesting a potential 47.45% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Adtalem Glb Education, Grand Canyon Education and Coursera, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Laureate Education Outperform -14.24% $-2.20M -2.09% Adtalem Glb Education Outperform 12.94% $266.19M 4.24% Grand Canyon Education Outperform 5.33% $160.82M 9.16% Coursera Neutral 4.35% $97.90M -1.26%

Key Takeaway:

Laureate Education ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values for both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Laureate Education lags behind its peers in financial performance based on the provided data.

Unveiling the Story Behind Laureate Education

Laureate Education Inc is an international community of universities. The company provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions. Its geographical segments include Peru and Mexico.

A Deep Dive into Laureate Education's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Laureate Education's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Laureate Education's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Laureate Education's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Laureate Education's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Laureate Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Laureate Education visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.