July 30, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Gildan Activewear's Earnings Forecast

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gildan Activewear GIL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

Gildan Activewear bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 7.51% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.81 1.17 0.71
EPS Actual 0.59 0.83 0.85 0.74
Price Change % 8.0% 2.0% 2.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear were trading at $51.9 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
