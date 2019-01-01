ñol

Gildan Activewear
(NYSE:GIL)
32.09
0.82[2.62%]
At close: Jun 2
32.11
0.0200[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low31.22 - 32.11
52 Week High/Low28.86 - 43.63
Open / Close31.22 / 32.11
Float / Outstanding165.8M / 186.8M
Vol / Avg.489.1K / 728.5K
Mkt Cap6B
P/E9.36
50d Avg. Price34.11
Div / Yield0.68/2.16%
Payout Ratio18.89
EPS0.77
Total Float165.8M

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gildan Activewear reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.760

Quarterly Revenue

$774.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$774.9M

Earnings Recap

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 38.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $185.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.55 0.50 0.19
EPS Actual 0.76 0.80 0.68 0.48
Revenue Estimate 715.51M 715.51M 702.61M 487.15M
Revenue Actual 784.25M 801.60M 747.20M 589.60M

Earnings History

Gildan Activewear Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reporting earnings?
A

Gildan Activewear (GIL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were Gildan Activewear’s (NYSE:GIL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $715.4M, which missed the estimate of $756.9M.

