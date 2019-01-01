Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 38.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $185.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.55 0.50 0.19 EPS Actual 0.76 0.80 0.68 0.48 Revenue Estimate 715.51M 715.51M 702.61M 487.15M Revenue Actual 784.25M 801.60M 747.20M 589.60M

