A Peek at AbbVie's Future Earnings

AbbVie ABBV will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AbbVie to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90.

AbbVie bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AbbVie's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.38 2.26 2.92 2.57 EPS Actual 2.46 2.16 3 2.65 Price Change % 3.0% 5.0% 1.0% 2.0%

AbbVie Share Price Analysis

Shares of AbbVie were trading at $191.22 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on AbbVie

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AbbVie.

Analysts have provided AbbVie with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $205.0, suggesting a potential 7.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amgen, Gilead Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amgen, with an average 1-year price target of $305.6, suggesting a potential 59.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gilead Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $125.0, suggesting a potential 34.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $482.9, suggesting a potential 152.54% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Amgen, Gilead Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AbbVie Neutral 8.39% $9.34B 53.78% Amgen Neutral 9.43% $5.18B 28.63% Gilead Sciences Buy -0.28% $5.13B 6.83% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Neutral 2.96% $2.41B 3.93%

Key Takeaway:

AbbVie ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Discovering AbbVie: A Closer Look

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Key Indicators: AbbVie's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AbbVie's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 53.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, AbbVie faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

