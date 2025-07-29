July 29, 2025 4:01 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Wingstop's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wingstop WING is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Wingstop will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

The announcement from Wingstop is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 1.6% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.87 0.87 0.95 0.79
EPS Actual 0.99 0.92 0.88 0.93
Price Change % -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -1.0%

Wingstop Share Price Analysis

Shares of Wingstop were trading at $289.44 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Wingstop visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WING Logo
WINGWingstop Inc
$290.960.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.24
Growth
43.79
Quality
N/A
Value
12.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved