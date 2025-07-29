Preview: PTC's Earnings

PTC PTC will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PTC to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

Anticipation surrounds PTC's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.39 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.88% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PTC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.40 0.89 1.45 0.96 EPS Actual 1.79 1.10 1.54 0.98 Price Change % 1.0% -10.0% -4.0% -1.0%

Performance of PTC Shares

Shares of PTC were trading at $204.0 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PTC

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PTC.

With 10 analyst ratings, PTC has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $199.9, indicating a potential 2.01% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tyler Technologies, Zoom Communications and Samsara, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tyler Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $675.0, suggesting a potential 230.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zoom Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $88.21, suggesting a potential 56.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Samsara, with an average 1-year price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential 74.35% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Tyler Technologies, Zoom Communications and Samsara, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PTC Outperform 5.52% $530.10M 4.92% Tyler Technologies Buy 10.31% $267.08M 2.35% Zoom Communications Neutral 2.93% $896.31M 2.85% Samsara Outperform 30.69% $283.71M -2.01%

Key Takeaway:

PTC ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About PTC

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America and Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PTC

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PTC showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.52% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PTC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PTC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PTC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

