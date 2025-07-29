July 29, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

What to Expect from Markel Group's Earnings

Markel Group MKL will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Markel Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $24.92.

Anticipation surrounds Markel Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $4.69, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Markel Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 16.77 19 21.43 21.30
EPS Actual 12.08 38.74 66.25 18.62
Price Change % 0.0% 11.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Markel Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Markel Group were trading at $2011.91 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
