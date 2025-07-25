Earnings Preview For Western Union

Western Union WU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Western Union will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

The market awaits Western Union's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Union's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.42 0.44 0.45 EPS Actual 0.41 0.40 0.46 0.44 Price Change % 1.0% 6.0% -3.0% -8.0%

Western Union Share Price Analysis

Shares of Western Union were trading at $8.74 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Western Union

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Western Union.

Western Union has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $9.0, the consensus suggests a potential 2.97% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Marqeta, DLocal and Payoneer Global, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Marqeta, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 37.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DLocal, with an average 1-year price target of $14.87, suggesting a potential 70.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Payoneer Global, with an average 1-year price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential 3.66% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Marqeta, DLocal and Payoneer Global, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Western Union Neutral -6.24% $364.40M 12.94% Marqeta Neutral 17.89% $98.68M -0.80% DLocal Buy 17.53% $84.88M 9.02% Payoneer Global Buy 8.08% $207.27M 2.79%

Key Takeaway:

Western Union ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Western Union is at the top among its peers.

Delving into Western Union's Background

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of over 500,000 outside agents. The company handled almost 290 million transactions in 2024 and is the largest money transfer company in the world.

Western Union: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Western Union faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.24% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Union's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Union's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Union's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.