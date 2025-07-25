Telefonica Brasil's Earnings Outlook

Telefonica Brasil VIV is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Telefonica Brasil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The announcement from Telefonica Brasil is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 5.87% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Telefonica Brasil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.19 0.16 0.13 EPS Actual 0.111 0.19 0.18 0.14 Price Change % 6.0% -9.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Tracking Telefonica Brasil's Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonica Brasil were trading at $11.07 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Telefonica Brasil

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Telefonica Brasil.

The consensus rating for Telefonica Brasil is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $11.4, there's a potential 2.98% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verizon Communications and AT&T, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Verizon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $47.88, suggesting a potential 332.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AT&T, with an average 1-year price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential 186.81% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Verizon Communications and AT&T are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Shenandoah Buy 26.93% $54.87M -1.16% Verizon Communications Neutral 3.04% $20.43B 4.91% AT&T Buy 0.72% $18.59B 4.27%

Key Takeaway:

Telefonica Brasil ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Telefonica Brasil: A Closer Look

Telefonica Brasil, known as Vivo, is the largest wireless carrier in Brazil with 102 million customers, which is equal to about 39% market share. The firm is strongest in the postpaid business, where it has 67 million customers, or about 41% share of this market. Wireless services and equipment contribute about 70% of total revenue. Vivo is the incumbent fixed-line telephone operator in Sao Paulo state and, following the acquisition of GVT, the owner of an extensive fiber network across the country. The firm provides internet access to 7 million households on this network. The firm also sells pay-TV and phone services to its fixed-line customers. Finally, corporate data and IT services, including cloud computing support, contribute about 9% of total revenue.

Telefonica Brasil: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Telefonica Brasil showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Telefonica Brasil's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Telefonica Brasil's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telefonica Brasil's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Telefonica Brasil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Telefonica Brasil visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.