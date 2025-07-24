Earnings Preview For First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian FHB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Hawaiian will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Investors in First Hawaiian are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.41 0.44 0.43 EPS Actual 0.47 0.41 0.48 0.48 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% -0.0% 4.0%

Tracking First Hawaiian's Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian were trading at $25.57 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.