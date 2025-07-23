July 23, 2025 4:03 PM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Customers Bancorp's Earnings Preview

Customers Bancorp CUBI will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Customers Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

The market awaits Customers Bancorp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.24, leading to a 2.94% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Customers Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.30 1.20 1.43 1.43
EPS Actual 1.54 1.36 1.34 1.49
Price Change % -3.0% 14.000000000000002% -1.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Customers Bancorp's Stock

Shares of Customers Bancorp were trading at $63.27 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
