What's Next: Valley Ntl's Earnings Preview

Valley Ntl VLY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Valley Ntl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Anticipation surrounds Valley Ntl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valley Ntl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.14 0.18 0.19 EPS Actual 0.18 0.13 0.18 0.13 Price Change % -2.0% 4.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Valley Ntl's Stock

Shares of Valley Ntl were trading at $9.64 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

