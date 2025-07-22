Knight-Swift's Earnings: A Preview

Knight-Swift KNX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Knight-Swift will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.
The market awaits Knight-Swift's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings History Snapshot
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.94% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Knight-Swift's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.33
|0.32
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.36
|0.34
|0.24
|Price Change %
|2.0%
|5.0%
|-2.0%
|6.0%
Performance of Knight-Swift Shares
Shares of Knight-Swift were trading at $44.43 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
Analyst Observations about Knight-Swift
Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Knight-Swift.
With 16 analyst ratings, Knight-Swift has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $51.25, indicating a potential 15.35% upside.
Peer Ratings Overview
In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ryder System, Saia and Landstar System, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.
- Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $179.83, suggesting a potential 304.75% upside.
- Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Saia, with an average 1-year price target of $314.18, suggesting a potential 607.13% upside.
- Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Landstar System, with an average 1-year price target of $140.71, suggesting a potential 216.7% upside.
Snapshot: Peer Analysis
The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ryder System, Saia and Landstar System, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.
|Company
|Consensus
|Revenue Growth
|Gross Profit
|Return on Equity
|Knight-Swift
|Outperform
|0.10%
|$246.20M
|0.43%
|Ryder System
|Neutral
|0.71%
|$616M
|3.20%
|Saia
|Buy
|4.35%
|$112.76M
|2.13%
|Landstar System
|Neutral
|-1.58%
|$149.08M
|3.13%
Key Takeaway:
Knight-Swift ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a modest increase. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit, indicating lower profitability. Knight-Swift is at the bottom for Return on Equity, suggesting lower returns for shareholders. Overall, Knight-Swift's performance is mixed compared to its peers.
Unveiling the Story Behind Knight-Swift
Knight-Swift is the largest full-truckload carrier in the US, with a diversified transportation offering. Pro forma for the US Xpress deal, about 82% of revenue derives from Knight's asset-based trucking business, with full truckload (for-hire dry van, refrigerated, and dedicated contract) making up 69% and less than truckload 13%. Truck brokerage and other asset-light logistics services make up 9% of revenue, with intermodal near 6%. Knight's intermodal operations use the Class I railroads for the underlying movement of its shipping containers and include drayage (regional trucking services to and from inland intermodal ramps/terminals). The remainder of revenue reflects services offered to shippers and third-party truckers, including equipment maintenance and leasing.
Knight-Swift: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Knight-Swift displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.
Net Margin: Knight-Swift's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Knight-Swift's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Knight-Swift's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Knight-Swift adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
To track all earnings releases for Knight-Swift visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.