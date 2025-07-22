Knight-Swift's Earnings: A Preview

Knight-Swift KNX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Knight-Swift will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The market awaits Knight-Swift's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.94% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Knight-Swift's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.33 0.32 0.28 EPS Actual 0.28 0.36 0.34 0.24 Price Change % 2.0% 5.0% -2.0% 6.0%

Performance of Knight-Swift Shares

Shares of Knight-Swift were trading at $44.43 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Knight-Swift

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Knight-Swift.

With 16 analyst ratings, Knight-Swift has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $51.25, indicating a potential 15.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ryder System, Saia and Landstar System, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $179.83, suggesting a potential 304.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Saia, with an average 1-year price target of $314.18, suggesting a potential 607.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Landstar System, with an average 1-year price target of $140.71, suggesting a potential 216.7% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ryder System, Saia and Landstar System, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Knight-Swift Outperform 0.10% $246.20M 0.43% Ryder System Neutral 0.71% $616M 3.20% Saia Buy 4.35% $112.76M 2.13% Landstar System Neutral -1.58% $149.08M 3.13%

Key Takeaway:

Knight-Swift ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a modest increase. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit, indicating lower profitability. Knight-Swift is at the bottom for Return on Equity, suggesting lower returns for shareholders. Overall, Knight-Swift's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift is the largest full-truckload carrier in the US, with a diversified transportation offering. Pro forma for the US Xpress deal, about 82% of revenue derives from Knight's asset-based trucking business, with full truckload (for-hire dry van, refrigerated, and dedicated contract) making up 69% and less than truckload 13%. Truck brokerage and other asset-light logistics services make up 9% of revenue, with intermodal near 6%. Knight's intermodal operations use the Class I railroads for the underlying movement of its shipping containers and include drayage (regional trucking services to and from inland intermodal ramps/terminals). The remainder of revenue reflects services offered to shippers and third-party truckers, including equipment maintenance and leasing.

Knight-Swift: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Knight-Swift displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Knight-Swift's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knight-Swift's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knight-Swift's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Knight-Swift adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.