A Peek at Webster Finl's Future Earnings

Webster Finl WBS will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Webster Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

The market awaits Webster Finl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 0.84% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Webster Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.35 1.35 1.34 EPS Actual 1.30 1.43 1.34 1.26 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Webster Finl's Stock

Shares of Webster Finl were trading at $57.91 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

