June 6, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Burning Rock Biotech BNR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $32.42 million.

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $580.37 million.

• Manchester United MANU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $202.47 million.

• ABM Indus ABM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• QuantaSing Group QSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $83.14 million.

• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Children's Place PLCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $260.62 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABM Logo
ABMABM Industries Inc
$52.271.97%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.96
Growth
36.67
Quality
35.49
Value
26.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNR Logo
BNRBurning Rock Biotech Ltd
$3.126.12%
FCEL Logo
FCELFuelCell Energy Inc
$5.281.54%
GIII Logo
GIIIG-III Apparel Group Ltd
$27.790.43%
HUIZ Logo
HUIZHuize Holding Ltd
$2.037.41%
MANU Logo
MANUManchester United PLC
$13.81-%
PLCE Logo
PLCEChildren's Place Inc
$6.37-3.31%
QSG Logo
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$5.41-3.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved