Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Burning Rock Biotech BNR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $32.42 million.

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $580.37 million.

• Manchester United MANU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $202.47 million.

• ABM Indus ABM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• QuantaSing Group QSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $83.14 million.

• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Children's Place PLCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $260.62 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.