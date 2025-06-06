Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Burning Rock Biotech BNR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• FuelCell Energy FCEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $32.42 million.
• G-III Apparel Group GIII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $580.37 million.
• Manchester United MANU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $202.47 million.
• ABM Indus ABM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• QuantaSing Group QSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $83.14 million.
• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Children's Place PLCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $260.62 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.