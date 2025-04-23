April 23, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

A Peek at Valley Ntl's Future Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Valley Ntl VLY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Valley Ntl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

The market awaits Valley Ntl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.99% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Valley Ntl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.18 0.19 0.20
EPS Actual 0.13 0.18 0.13 0.19
Price Change % 4.0% -3.0% 2.0% -6.0%

eps graph

Performance of Valley Ntl Shares

Shares of Valley Ntl were trading at $8.38 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Valley Ntl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
