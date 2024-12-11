Earnings Summary: Nordson Q4

Nordson NDSN announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Nordson beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $2.59.
Revenue was up $25.17 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Nordson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|2.33
|2.31
|2.04
|2.39
|EPS Actual
|2.41
|2.34
|2.21
|2.46
|Revenue Estimate
|656.23M
|661.41M
|628.54M
|706.76M
|Revenue Actual
|661.60M
|650.64M
|633.19M
|719.31M
To track all earnings releases for Nordson visit their earnings calendar here.
