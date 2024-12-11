December 11, 2024 4:35 PM 1 min read

Earnings Summary: Nordson Q4

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Nordson NDSN announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Nordson beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $2.59.

Revenue was up $25.17 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Nordson's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 2.33 2.31 2.04 2.39
EPS Actual 2.41 2.34 2.21 2.46
Revenue Estimate 656.23M 661.41M 628.54M 706.76M
Revenue Actual 661.60M 650.64M 633.19M 719.31M

To track all earnings releases for Nordson visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NDSN Logo
NDSNNordson Corp
$244.00-3.51%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved