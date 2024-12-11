Earnings Summary: Nordson Q4

Nordson NDSN announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Nordson beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $2.59.

Revenue was up $25.17 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Nordson's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 2.33 2.31 2.04 2.39 EPS Actual 2.41 2.34 2.21 2.46 Revenue Estimate 656.23M 661.41M 628.54M 706.76M Revenue Actual 661.60M 650.64M 633.19M 719.31M

To track all earnings releases for Nordson visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.