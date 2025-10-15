Demystifying Veritone: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.33, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.4% from the previous average price target of $13.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Veritone. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Raises Buy $26.00 $6.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Announces Buy $6.00 - Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Veritone. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veritone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Veritone's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Veritone

Veritone Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services. It generates revenue through the delivery of its Software Products and Services which consists of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise and Government and Regulated Industries customers using the company's aiWARE platform and hiring solutions, any related support and maintenance services, and any related professional services associated with the deployment and/or implementation of such solutions, Managed Services which consist of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise customers using company's content licensing services, advertising agency, influencer management and related services. It has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Veritone

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Veritone's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Veritone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -111.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veritone's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -335.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veritone's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Veritone's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 96.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

