Demystifying Snap-on: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $346.17, a high estimate of $395.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $339.00, the current average has increased by 2.12%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Snap-on is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $395.00 $390.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Underperform $285.00 $265.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $347.00 $329.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snap-on. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Snap-on's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Snap-on's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Snap-on Better

Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools, equipment, and diagnostics for professional technicians, primarily involved in the repair of passenger cars, but has expanded into other industrial applications. The company's legacy business is selling hand tools through franchisee-operated mobile vans to technicians who purchase the tools at their own expense. The company also operates a commercial and industrial business, focusing on repair facilities that serve other industries. The third segment, repair systems and information, targets auto OEMs and large dealerships more directly, also offering substantial diagnostic solutions to aid in repairs. The company's finance arm provides financing to franchisees to support their operations, as well as underwrites end-customer purchases.

A Deep Dive into Snap-on's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Snap-on's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap-on's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap-on's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

