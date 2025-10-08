Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.22, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a 1.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $57.56.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Matador Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $62.00 $60.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $69.00 $73.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $61.00 $62.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Neutral $48.00 $49.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $63.00 $60.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Neutral $49.00 $48.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Matador Resources's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Matador Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Matador Resources's Background

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.