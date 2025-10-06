Breaking Down Murphy Oil: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.5, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $25.50, the current average has increased by 3.92%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Murphy Oil is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Baker Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $22.00 $23.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Murphy Oil's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Murphy Oil's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Murphy Oil Better

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Murphy Oil's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Murphy Oil's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Murphy Oil's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Murphy Oil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

