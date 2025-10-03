Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Open Text Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.67, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.6% from the previous average price target of $33.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Open Text. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Chan TD Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00 Paul Steep Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $50.00 $35.00 Richard Tse National Bank Financial Inc Raises Outperform $45.00 $34.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $30.00 Kevin Krishnaratne Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $30.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $33.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Open Text. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Open Text compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Open Text's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Open Text

Open Text Corp is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of Information Management software and solutions. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, and presentations). Its platform and services provide secure and scalable solutions for enterprises, SMBs, governments, and consumers around the world. The company's solutions are marketed and delivered on the OpenText Cloud Platform, which is a comprehensive Information Management platform consisting of six business clouds; Content Cloud, Cybersecurity Cloud, Application Automation Cloud, Business Network Cloud, IT Operations Management Cloud, and Analytics Cloud. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Open Text: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Open Text's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Open Text's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Open Text's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Open Text's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.69, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

