Analyst Expectations For Aptiv's Future

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 11 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Aptiv and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $89.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $106.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has increased by 9.8% from the previous average price target of $81.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Aptiv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $103.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $92.00 $88.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $103.00 $89.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Outperform $97.00 $84.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $60.00 $55.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $92.00 $85.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $84.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $86.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $65.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $66.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Outperform $82.00 $80.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $86.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aptiv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Aptiv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Aptiv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Aptiv Better

Aptiv PLC signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The operating segments are grouped on the basis of similar product, market and operating factors: Signal and Power Solutions, which includes complete electrical architecture and component products. advanced Safety and User Experience, which includes vehicle technology and services in advanced safety, user experience, and smart vehicle computing and software, as well as cloud-native software platforms, autonomous driving technologies, and DevOps tools. Eliminations and Other.

Aptiv: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Aptiv's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aptiv's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aptiv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aptiv's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Aptiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

