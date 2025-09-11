Demystifying BlackLine: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for BlackLine BL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.43, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.59% increase from the previous average price target of $61.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BlackLine by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $45.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $63.00 $60.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Announces Neutral $56.00 - Alexander Sklar Raymond James Announces Outperform $67.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $67.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BlackLine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BlackLine's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into BlackLine's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BlackLine

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their critical processes, including financial close & consolidation, intercompany accounting, and invoice-to-cash. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

Financial Insights: BlackLine

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BlackLine's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.18% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackLine's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, BlackLine faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

